OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced that 23-year-old Dantrell R. Marshall of Monroe, La. was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for firearm charges.

On August 31, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for having an expired Louisiana temporary license tag. According to officials, they detected a strong marijuana odor when they approached the vehicle.

Once the driver and Marshall exited the vehicle, deputies searched the car and located 42 grams of marijuana and a Springfield Armory 9mm firearm loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition partially protruding from the front passenger seat. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) determined that the firearm was operational and had traveled through interstate commerce.

According to reports, Marshall was indicted on September 28, 2022, and charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He pleaded guilty to the charge on November 21, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, ATF, and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath.