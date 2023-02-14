KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish School Board
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Feb 14, 2023 / 01:33 PM CST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 / 01:33 PM CST
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Ouachita Parish School Board have announced the promotion of Assistant Superintendent Todd Guice. Guice is now the Superintendent of the school board.
