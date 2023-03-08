MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — You may experience a more stuffy nose or itchy and watery eyes at this time of the year. This can be two of many symptoms people experience when they fall victim to pollen.

Seasonal rhinitis, also known as seasonal allergies, can occur in spring, summer, and early fall. Dr. Benjamin Oyefara gave some tips on fighting these symptoms during this season.

The Spring pollen starts from February to May; that is the time you start having problems. During this time what we tell people if you suffer from your eye, nose symptoms or asthma during the pollen season, one thing is don’t go out unless you need to. Dr. Benjamin Oyefara, Allergy & Immunology Specialist

He also recommended those who exercise outside in the morning push back the time they exercise to later in the evening.