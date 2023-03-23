MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the spring season settling in, snakes are beginning to crawl. As many may fear the creatures that slither, David Malone with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in Monroe gave tips that help minimize the snake activity around the house.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, snakes are valuable to the ecosystem. Additionally, most sighted snakes are usually nonvenomous.

Malone says the most common snakes that are seen are rat snakes and water snakes.

Water snakes if you’re by places near the water probably are going to be the most common. The ones you see laying out basking on the logs, probably are water snakes. Just like this time of the year, how it gets hot and cold, you will see snakes basking on rocks trying to get warm cause they use the environment to maintain their body. Rat snakes are around the house, because a lot of people have mice around their houses. David Malone, Wildlife Biologist with The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Residents are advised to observe snakes from a distance if they see one. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says killing snakes can increase the number of snakes in that area. Malone also says the best way to minimize snake activity is to make your home unattractive to snakes.

The best thing to do to try to avoid snake activity is limit things where they can be. So, keep your grass cut and maintained, they like high grass that they can hide in. Toys outside, overturned boats and stuff like that in your yard, they’re going to want to get under there and hide to feel protected. David Malone, Wildlife Biologist The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

If you happen to get bit by a snake that suspects to be venomous, seek medical attention immediately.