MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- With it being the start of summer, temperatures here in the Arklamiss are starting to heat up and will reach triple digits this week. Extended periods of sun exposure can increase the risk of skin cancer. Louisiana ranks 5th for the highest UV risk ultimately increasing the risk of skin cancer.

If the heat goes above 100 degrees Fahrenheit that’s when you get a fever and if it goes over 105 then you get heat stroke that’s when our organs shut down and can’t function properly and no sugar goes to the brain. Dr. Esha Sharma, family medicine-Ochsner LSU Health

There are 18 skin cancer cases per 100k residents in Louisiana. That’s a 7% change in cases from 2013-2017.

You have to function even in heat right life goes on. So, I always advise my patients to wear a hat or a cap when you go out because it decreases the exposure also wearing sunscreen and wear light clothing. Dr. Esha Sharma, family medicine-Ochsner LSU Health

For more heat safety tips visit: www.redcross.org