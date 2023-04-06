WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With rain predicted for the next two days, this could cause potentially hazardous road conditions. Law enforcement officials advise drivers to drive slowly when roads are flooded and be careful when crossing any water.

Don’t drive in or through flooded areas or standing water. cars or other vehicle won’t protect you from flood waters. They can be swept away or may stall out in moving water. Trooper Javier Leija, Louisiana Public Information Officer for Troop F.

Sergeant C.J. Beck with West Monroe Police Department says it only takes about six inches of water to cause a car to stall.

Six inches of water will reach mostly the bottom of the cars and can stall the car out. When they’re driving down the road move more towards the center cause water likes to pull up along the sides. If they do go through some water, they can pump their brakes ever so slightly after they get through a puddle of water. To kind of dry them out so they can work properly. Sergeant C.J. Beck, West Monroe Police Department

Drivers should also drive slowly enough to avoid hydroplaning.

Hydroplaning is when you’re driving a little too fast. for the standing water that is on the roadway and when you hit that your vehicle actually lose contact with the roadway and start rotating in a clockwise or counterclockwise motion. When that happens don’t try to steer the steering will in the opposite direction or anything that happens just ride it out.” Trooper Javier Leija, Louisiana Public Information Officer for Troop F.

Sergeant Beck also urged drivers to avoid distracted driving, especially during rainy weather, and to have their headlights on. He says the rule is that if you need windshield wipers, you will also need your headlights on. Lastly, he advised drivers not to drive too close to other vehicles.