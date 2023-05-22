WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The third Annual Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative, an LED program that helps local businesses in overcoming unique challenges in rural locations, has chosen nine small businesses from around the state.

According to officials, participants are considered as second-stage businesses with an average staff count of 10 to 99 who are set for growth, often spurred by the expansion into out-of-state markets. The initiative in partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation, is designed to address issues that are common to all small businesses often magnified in rural areas such as sustaining growth, targeting new opportunities, expanding a team, and marketing digitally.

One of our top priorities at LED continues to be supporting, developing and enhancing business resources for rural communities. Our partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation is one of the many ways we leverage state-of-the-art tools and assets rural entrepreneurs need to be successful. Rural small businesses are key to expanding and diversifying the state’s economy and this initiative provides a spark for rural economic growth. LED Secretary Don Pierson

The businesses selected to participate in the 2023 Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative are: