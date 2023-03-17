All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 17, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department received information that Richard Lynn Chisholm was allegedly hiding at a residence of 30-year-old Brandi Bower on Dean Road in the West Monroe area. Chisholm is currently wanted for several violent felony charges by West Monroe Police and is also wanted by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for multiple felony warrants.

According to officers, Bower was seen picking up the suspect from South 2nd street and Lazarre Avenue in West Monroe on March 13, 2023. When officers arrived at Wallace Dean Road, they came in contact with Bower.

According to officers, Bower admitted that she did indeed pick Chisholm up and concealed him in her residence. Officials of the SWAT team were later called to the location, which resulted in a three-hour stand-off with Chisholm.

Bower was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Bower was charged with Accessories After the Fact. Chisholm has also been arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.