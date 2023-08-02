MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 21, 2023, through June 22, 2023, the third cohort of Reginald F. Lewis Scholars were pinned during the annual Universities of Louisiana Black Male Summit, in New Orleans.

Two students from each of the nine University of Louisiana System schools were presented as members of the third cohort. Myles Goldman, a sophomore majoring in history, and Edward Williams, a sophomore majoring in accounting, were the representatives of ULM in cohort three.

These Reginald F. Lewis Scholars are poised to become the next leaders of our great state and beyond. Dr. Henderson

For more information about the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program, you can visit https://www.ulsystem.edu/rflewis-scholars/.