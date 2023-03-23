WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— The West Monroe Arabian Horse Show, put on by the Louisiana and Alabama Arabian Horse Associations, is currently taking place at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.

A volunteer, Debbie Himmel, told NBC 10 about the event. “The show began today, Thursday, and will run through Monday.” We have Arabians and half Arabians on display at the show. We have adult amateur owner classes, we have youth owner classes, and we have an open division with many other things going on.”

Karlan Downey has been showing horses for over 60 years, and she explained how she got started. “I’m 76 years old, and I showed my first horse when I was 10 or 11. I asked for a horse when I was two years old, and I kept asking, but we were never in a situation where we could get one. My dad was in the Air Force. My dad got transferred, and they had stables on the base, and my dad told me that I could have a horse if I could save enough money to buy one. Don’t ever tell a horse-crazy kid they can have a horse if they save enough money. I did.”

Angelo is Downey’s multiple National Championship horse, but Downey said it’s not about winning blue ribbons. “I love the partnership I have with my horse and the fact that no matter what kind of ribbon we win, if we did a good job and did what we set out to do, then we won.”

The event will go through March 27th and is free to get into.