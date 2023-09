MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 7, 2023, The Wellspring celebrated an expansion for its Homeless Services Program in Monroe, La. The Wellspring’s new building is located at 405 Hall Street in Monroe.

It feels great. There’s a need for additional services, assistance, and resources. So, just being able to expand our capacity allows us to be able to serve more people and be able to see more smiles on people’s faces.

Calvin Williams, The Wellspring