Photo courtesy of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 13, 2023, the Wellness Center will host a Sweetheart Yoga event at 5:30 PM.

Attendants are encouraged to bring their partner or friend to the event. The Wellness Center is located at 3215 Cypress Street in West Monroe, La.