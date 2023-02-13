KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM CST
Updated: Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM CST
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Saul Adler Community Center will host a Ping Pong Tournament on Monday, February 20, 2023.
The tournament will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM.
