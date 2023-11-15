MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Salvation Army invites the community to join its annual holiday celebration, kicking off its largest and most recognized fundraiser, the Red Kettle Campaign. This event will start at 10 A.M. and will take place at 698 Trenton Street in West Monroe, La.

The iconic bell will be rung by West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell, heralding the spirit of hope and generosity that defines the organization’s mission and commitment to Doing The Most Good.

We are committed to helping our community overcome crisis and need in every season. All donations support local programs and services to our neighbors when they need it most. Captain Jerry Casey, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army

Guests will also have the opportunity to adopt an Angel Tree recipient, providing gifts and clothing to children who would otherwise go without. Last year, The Salvation Army provided gifts and essentials to over 345 children in need.

For more information, visit The Salvation Army at 105 Hart Street, Monroe, LA 71201, or call (318) 325-1755.