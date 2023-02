WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Recreation Center at Seventh Square will host an Adult League at the establishment from March 6, 2023, to March 17, 2023. According to officials, there will be a $350 fee for each team and only 20 players can be on a team.

Photo courtesy of the Rec at Seventh Square

Participants must present a photo id before each game. For more information, be sure to call 318-388-0260.