WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe agencies are taking steps to make sure no one is in the cold. The Rec at Seventh Square opened its doors on Monday, January 15 to provide residents, not only a warm place to stay, but also to provide vital services and resources.

Captain at the West Monroe Fire Department, Matthew Hodge, talks about the children playing sports at the facility as a way of enduring the cold temperatures.

“Yeah, the kids are kind of treating it like a vacation, like getting to play basketball, and football. We even played some pickelball today.”

The overnight warming shelter is equipped with water, and fifty cots for people to lie down and rest.

“Mainly giving them a warm place to stay. We are giving them MREs, and water to drink. Taking care of the basic needs of life,” Hodge said.

Other essential needs included blankets, coffee, showers, and more sports.

Several West Monroe city officials teamed up to welcome anyone to come in for some relief during the cold.

“It is very crucial. We had several people stop by and stay with us, who needed to be warm, and that needed a warm place to stay. We did have two families, and they all stated that they were homeless. And just needed a place to stay,” Hodge explained.

Emergency medical technicians were also on site should anyone need their services.

The Rec at Seventh Square will be open until Wednesday, January 17 at Noon.