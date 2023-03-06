OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, there is currently a phone scam happening in Ouachita Parish and other parishes in Louisiana. The caller claims that they are a local sheriff.

The caller’s number appears to be a local number, such as 318-245-2467. The caller then informs the person answering the phone call that they have missed jury duty and now owe a substantial cash fine. The scammer also says that failure to pay the fine will result in an arrest.

The caller will instruct the victim to withdraw cash and to take it to a specific kiosk that accepts cash to deposit it. For example, the caller will stay on the line with the victim and direct them to a cash kiosk on Thomas Road in West Monroe.

The authorities would like to clarify that this is a scam that is happening throughout the state quite rapidly. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office does not follow this procedure to issue fines or payments and advises everyone to avoid these phone calls.

Residents are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency if they believe they have fallen victim to this scam.