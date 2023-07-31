MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 31, 2023, the Office of Public Health’s Operation Immunization will begin at 5:00 PM at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit at 1650 Desiard Street in Monroe, La.

They are expected to have around 100 volunteers, including VCOM medical school students and fraternity and sorority members meeting at Operation Immunization to put out 22,000 flags and yard signs to promote routine and scheduled vaccinations in Region 8 Northeast Louisiana.

Planned OPERATION IMMUNIZATION Flag Placement Locations: