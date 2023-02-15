KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Please enter a search term.
Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Feb 15, 2023 / 02:43 PM CST
Updated: Feb 15, 2023 / 02:43 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Johnson Community Center will host a movie day on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 4 PM.
The event is for children who are older than age 5. The community center is located at 2800 Burg Jones Lane in Monroe, La.
We’ll update this page regularly with the hottest deals as Presidents Day weekend approaches, so be sure to check back in often so you don’t miss out.
Professional stylist Oscar J. Molinar joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for skin care and beauty essentials.
Blazers are trending outerwear you can wear casually to brunch with your friends or for a night out at a club.