MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 15, 2023, officials of the University of Louisiana Monroe confirmed that the staff of ULM’s student-run newspaper, The Hawkeye, joined student journalists from twenty-two other universities at the Southeast Journalism Conference 2023 from February 9, 2023, to February 11, 2023, earning honors.

According to officials, the staff ranked sixth best newspaper, with one judge commending its broad campus coverage. Individual Best of the South awards included Maggie Eubanks, Political Science, who placed seventh in both Best News Writing and Best Opinion-Editorial Writing. Jonah Bostick, Kinesiology, placed fifth and Cameron Jett, Communication, placed eleventh in Best Sports Writing.

ULM was the only university to have two students ranked in the sports writing category. In other on-site contests, Maggie Eubanks placed first in News Writing and second in Media Law. Zoe Sissac, English, placed first in Opinion-Editorial Writing. Cameron Jett placed second in Feature Writing. Carley Nail, Communication, placed third in Arts and Entertainment Writing and Honorable Mentioned in Sports Photography. Kassidy Taylor, Pre-Pharmacy, placed first in Copy Editing. Beau Benoit, Toxicology, contributed to the team score in the Current Events category, as did Jonah Bostick in Sports Writing.