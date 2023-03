MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Emily P. Robinson Community Center will be offering a computer literacy class from March 27, 2023, through March 30, 2023.

Photo courtesy of The Emily P. Robinson Community Center

The class will teach you the basics of producing a document in standard MLA format. The class will be held at 3504 Jackson Street in Monroe, La from 11:00 AM through 2:00 PM.