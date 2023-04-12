MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting The Wellspring is being presented by a collaboration between Trinity Diamonds Direct and The Country Club at Frenchman’s Bend Men’s Golf Association. The tournament will be hosted at Frenchman’s Bend Country Club on May 27, 2023, to May 28, 2023. The competition will begin on May 26, 2023, with a Calcutta.

I am so excited about our new partnership with Frenchman’s Bend Men’s Golf Association and to have them join us in advancing our mission throughout Northeast Louisiana. The energy and enthusiasm generated by this amazing group of volunteers is incredible! The Memorial is a particularly meaningful event for The Wellspring given the large Veteran population that we serve. Wellspring President and CEO Caroline Casio

For more information, you can contact CCFB MGA by calling (318) 460-1132, and for sponsorship information, contact The Wellspring at (318) 651-9314 or visit wellspringofnela.org/thememorial to view the sponsorship packet.