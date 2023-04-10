WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and The Recycling Partnership have announced a formal relationship that will provide additional resources to the West Monroe Recycling Center. According to reports, the agreement provides the City of West Monroe with approximately $84,500 in funds to enhance the operations of the West Monroe Recycling Center.

Officials confirmed that the grant funds would be used to purchase equipment such as additional bins to hold recycling materials, a forklift, a portable ramp, new signage, and outreach materials.

The Recycling Partnership is excited to be working with West Monroe on this project. Increasing residents’ capacity to recycle will keep even more valuable recyclables out of our environment and put them back into the circular economy providing much needed supply for producers. Mari Long, Community Program Manager at The Recylcing Partnership

The West Monroe Recycling Center is located behind the West Monroe Police Department and it is open three days a week to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 AM to 5 PM. The Recycling Center is a self-sort facility and it is open to the public, no matter where people reside.

According to city officials, over 1 million pounds of recyclable materials have been collected since the center’s first opening in the fall of 2018.