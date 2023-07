WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department will host Kids Open Play Day at The Rec every Friday from July 14 until August 11. Kids Open Play Day will begin at 9 AM and last until 11:30 AM.

The event is open to people in the age range of 12–21. There will be pickle ball, dodge ball, ping pong, and other fun activities.