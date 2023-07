WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe congratulated Josh Kicklighter and Jason Delrioto for being selected as the city’s Employees of the Month for July. Josh and Jason are facility managers at the Ike Hamilton Expo.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Both Josh and Jason have been city employees for seven years and are described as employees who work as a team, garnering respect from staff while creating a positive work environment.