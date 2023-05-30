All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 24, 2019, at 11:37 AM, a victim arrived at the Monroe Police Department to file an Aggravated Assault with a Firearm complaint. Authorities learned that an alleged shooting took place on May 23, 2019, in a parking lot on Winnsboro Road.

According to court documents, Preshas C. Anderson allegedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victim during a physical altercation. Anderson also allegedly fired the handgun at the victim during the incident.

Authorities went on to observe a female firing a weapon toward another female in video surveillance. Authorities also interviewed a witness and Anderson was identified as the suspect of the shooting.

On May 31, 2019, Anderson’s acquaintance advised officers that the victim initiated the physical altercation after the victim allegedly exited her vehicle and attempted to assault Anderson with an object.

Anderson’s acquaintance mentioned that she was not struck by the object; however, the object struck Anderson, which caused Anderson to allegedly fire a handgun at the victim. On May 27, 2023, Anderson was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

As of May 28, 2023, she has been released from the Ouachita Correctional Center.