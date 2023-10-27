All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 28, 2023, shortly before midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-20 near the Cheniere Drew Exit. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Jeranbttai Patel.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Toyota Highlander was traveling east on I-20, in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, causing Jeranbttai to be ejected.

Jeranbttai, who was unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Shortly after, Troop F was notified that Jeranbttai succumbed to his injuries. The driver, Sagar K. Patel of Plano, Texas, who was also unrestrained and ejected, suffered moderate injuries. Sagar was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities confirmed that speed was a suspected factor in the crash. According to authorities, Sagar voluntarily submitted to a blood draw on September 29, 2023, at 2:28 AM, for routine toxicology tests by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

The results returned on October 6, 2023, showing that Sagar had a BAC of .270g% at the time of the blood draw. Authorities also learned that Sagar was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour prior to the crash.

On October 25, 2023, Sagar was arrested and extradited from Rankin City, Miss. to Ouachita Parish. He was charged with Vehicular Homicide.