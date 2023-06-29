All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 28, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a vehicle traveling on Louisville Avenue with an unreadable temporary tag. Once officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, they made contact with the driver, Tentin Demon Parks, and observed Richard C. Brooks III allegedly hiding a clear bag containing marijuana.

According to the affidavit, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Authorities went on to search the vehicle and located marijuana and a loaded Springfield 10mm.

Brooks and Parks were placed under arrest and transported to Metro Narcotics for questioning. During the investigation, authorities learned that Parks and Brooks traveled to Monroe, La. from Houston, Texas to transport and distribute narcotics to several subjects in Ouachita Parish.

According to police, Brooks and Parks have made multiple trips to Ouachita Parish to allegedly distribute methamphetamine and several other narcotics. Parks allegedly admitted to distributing approximately over half of a pound of methamphetamine prior to the traffic stop.

Police seized another half of a pound of methamphetamine while executing a search warrant. Parks also admitted to paying Brooks $250 to assist him in transporting and distributing narcotics in Ouachita Parish.

Parks was charged with Attempt and Conspiracy, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carry of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Display of Plates. Brooks was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Attempt and Conspiracy.