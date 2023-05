WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tickets are still available for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. Ticket buyers have the chance to win a four-bedroom, two-and-a half-bath home that has an estimated value of $400,000. If you would like to get a glimpse of the Dream Home, watch the video above for your own virtual tour.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at dreamhome.org or by calling 800-726-9874.