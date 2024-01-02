MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 16, 2024, at 7 P.M., one of the most well-known ballets ever, Swan Lake, will perform a one-night-only that is a part of the World Ballet Series ongoing 2023-2024 U.S. tour.

50 exceptional, multinational ensemble dancers will bring to life detailed hand-crafted costumes, feature vivid handpainted sets, rich storytelling, and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music. According to officials, the production features Marius Petipa’s original choreography, lovingly retouched by Nadezhda Kalinina.

The costume designer and the scenic is Sergey Novikov, with special effects and makeup designed by Irina Strukova. Swan Lake was produced by Gorskaya-Harwick Productions for the World Ballet Series. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.