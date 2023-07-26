All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two arrest were made after recent burglaries took place in the Avant Road area of West Monroe, La. and the Town and Country Apartments in Monroe, La. Authorities confirmed that Dustin Johnson and Lenquez Martin were identified as the suspects in the burglary investigations.

According to deputies, Johnson was charged with 8 counts of Simple Burglary and three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon after he was accused of stealing several firearms, tools, and credit cards during the burglaries in West Monroe. In a separate investigation, Martin was charged with 7 counts of Vehicle Burglary after being accused of stealing several handguns, wallets, iPhones, and Apple Airpods from multiple vehicles.

Johnson and Martin were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Deputies confirmed that the burglary investigations remain ongoing.