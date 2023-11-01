Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 31, 2023, detectives with the Monroe Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile for the following charges in connection to a shooting that occurred on Renwick Street in Monroe:

Second Degree Murder

Criminal Conspiracy

Two counts of Carrying a Weapon on School Property

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile

On November 1, 2023, officials of the Monroe Police Department confirmed that 19-year-old Joshua L. Smiley of Rayville, La. was also arrested and charged for the fatal Renwick Street shooting that claimed the life of a 14-year-old male victim and injured three other victims.

On October 21, 2023, at 10:16 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Renwick Street in Monroe. A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed as a result of the shooting.

Smiley has been charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Two counts of Carrying a Firearm, or Dangerous Weapon on School Property, at School-sponsored Functions

Criminal Conspiracy

Second-Degree Murder

His bond was set at $2,100,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on November 3, 2023.