MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 16, 2023, at 8:25 PM, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a Dollar General on Winnsboro Road in reference to a robbery occurring at the store. It was reported that there were four Black male subjects masked with hoodies.

When authorities viewed the security footage, they observed one of the suspects wearing an orange ski mask, black pants, black shoes, and a black hoodie with red and white graphics. The subject described was standing behind the counter, where he drew out a black machete from his waistband and handed it to another suspect who was also standing behind the counter.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The suspect covered with the orange ski mask can be seen in the footage pulling down his mask, revealing most of his face and allowing officers to make out distinct facial features. The four suspects used the machete to frighten the store clerk and retrieve the cash inside the register. Around $1,000 was confiscated from the register by the subjects.

On March 20, 2023, at 8:29 PM, the same Dollar General experienced another robbery by four Black male subjects. According to authorities, there was a suspect clothed in a red hoodie that displayed a white Nike symbol on the left chest area of the hoodie.

Another subject was seen wearing a black hoodie and an orange ski mask that resembled the one worn by the suspect in the previous robbery. During the incident, three subjects were allegedly carrying handguns that they used to point at employees. The suspects successfully gained access to the register and stole around $277.

On March 21, 2023, authorities were patrolling the area near the Dollar General when they observed a Black male wearing an orange ski mask and a red hoodie with a white Nike symbol. The subject was walking near the Jackson Street and Plum Street intersection.

According to officials, a field interview was conducted with the subject, and he tried to lie about his identity. Authorities used a photo from the State computer system to identify the subject as 19-year-old Jermaine Henry.

Officers found that Henry’s facial features matched the features of the subject with the orange ski mask in the March 16 robbery. According to authorities, due to lack of evidence, an arrest could not be made at this time.

After further investigation, a sufficient amount of evidence was gathered for the arrest of Henry. On March 31, 2023, a search warrant was obtained for an apartment on Gordon Avenue in Monroe. During the search of the apartment, officers made contact with Henry inside the residence.

Henry had an active warrant for armed robbery along with two additional felony warrants. Henry was apprehended and taken to the Monroe Police Department for an interview. After questioning, he was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for processing and booking.

Jermaine Henry was charged with the following:

Criminal Conspiracy

Two counts of Armed Robbery

Simple Burglary

The current bond for Henry is set at $207,500.