WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — On September 30, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a burglary where shots were fired. When authorities arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim.

The victim explained that two Black males attempted to break into her home while she was inside with her three children. Additionally, the victim claimed to hear noises outside the window of her bedroom.

The victim could not see anything when she looked out of the back window, but she saw a person standing around a vehicle when she looked out of the carport window. The victim also stated that during this time she heard someone try to gain entry through her backdoor, which caused damage to the door.

The victim proceeded to grab her handgun and open the carport door. Once the victim opened the door, the suspect standing around the vehicle began firing shots at her.

The victim continued by saying that another suspect entered the vehicle, got into the driver’s seat, and reversed out of the driveway. The victim responded by firing her handgun back at the suspect.

The vehicle used by the suspects was leaking fluids that left a trail. The vehicle was discovered at Olympic Boulevard and Gulpha Drive in West Monroe. Zachary Akins was identified as one of the suspects and was located at this location along with a handgun.

Akins was taken into custody and transported to the West Monroe Detective Office, where he was read and explained the Advice of Rights and Waiver of Rights form, which he signed. Akins said that he picked up an unknown Black male who instructed him to drop him off at a specific location.

When Akins and the unknown Black male arrived at the location, the Black male walked to the rear of the home, and Akins stated that he got out of the vehicle to wait. Akins continued by saying that the Black male ran back to the front and got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Akins saw a woman open the carport door and started shooting, and he shot back. He left running and was picked up by the unknown man.

Akins was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Aggravated Burglary.