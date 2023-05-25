MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– For the youth of the community, the City of Monroe Parks and Recreation Department has offered a variety of summer activities at the recreation centers in Monroe, La.
The following locations are listed below:
- Community Center Youth Summer Camp: Dates: June 5 – July 13 Monday to Thursday Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Location: Saul Adler, Powell Street, and Emily P Robinson Age Group: 5-12. The Community Centers Youth Summer Camp offers games, sports, arts and crafts, reading activities, field trips, and much more.
- Summer Leadership Academy for Teens: Dates: June 5 – July 13 Monday to Thursday Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Location: Johnson Community Center and Marbles Community Center Age Group: Teens. The Summer Leadership Academy will offer valuable leadership skills, engage in character development activities, and participate in games, sports, arts and crafts, and exciting field trips.
- City of Monroe Swimming: The City of Monroe Community Pools will open on June 6th. At the following locations: Liller Marbles Community Pool 2950 Renwick Sreet Monroe, La., and Henrietta Johnson Community Pool 2800 Burg Jones Lane Monroe, La. Pool Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM Sunday 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM.
- Swim Safety Lessons: Date: Saturday, June 10th from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM located at Henrietta Johnson Community Poo.
- Swim Lessons: Dates: June 17th, July 1st, and July 15th from 8:30 Am to 12:00 PM 30-minute sessions located at Henrietta Johnson. You can sign up by calling 318-329-3394.
- Lemonade Day: Dates: June 10th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM located at Henrietta Johnso. The City of Monroe Community Centers will host a Lemonade Day.