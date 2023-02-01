WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced street closures and the Twin City Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade route that will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. According to officials, the parade is set to start around 5 PM at West Monroe High School.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

The parade will travel south on North 7th Street to Mill Street, where it will turn to cross the Lea Joyner Bridge into Monroe, La. The following street closures will take place:

Starting at 3:30 PM, West Monroe Police will close Travis Street and Riggs Street to North 7th Street until the end of the parade has turned onto North 7th Street.

At 4:30 PM, North 7th Street from Travis Street to Mill Street be closed as well as Mill and North 8th Street to the Lea Joyner Bridge.

All side streets intersecting with North 7th Street and Mill Street along the parade route will be closed. Streets will be reopened once the end of the parade crosses North 7th and Stella Street.

Police will stop southbound traffic at North 7th Street and Larche Street at 4:30 PM.

The Lea Joyner Bridge will close to all traffic, including vehicles and pedestrians, at 4:30 PM Saturday.

The Endom Bridge will close to all traffic at 4:45 PM.

For more information about the street closures, contact authorities at 318-396-2772.