STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is warning citizens about a scam that has recently taken place in the area. According to officials, the suspect called a business and identified himself as law enforcement.
The suspect attempted to receive funds from the business by instructing a worker to place money in an envelope. The statement by Sterlington Police can be found below.
Please be aware the police will never conduct any law enforcement business with you over the phone! A recent event took place in our area in which an individual called a business identifying himself as law enforcement. He instructed the clerk there was counterfeit money in the cash register and to take it out and put it in an envelope. Then he instructed the clerk to take the money to another location and use that facility to cash app the money to a specific barcode. The clerk did not complete the transaction but was convinced the caller was law enforcement. Police Departments will never conduct investigations over the phone. If you are contacted by someone identifying themselves as law enforcement and it sounds suspicious hang up and contact your local law enforcement immediately.Chief Barry Bonner, Sterlington Police Department