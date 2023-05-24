STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 24, 2023, officials of the Sterlington Police Department released footage of a Black bear spotted on Old Sterlington Road. Chief Bonner informed the public to not approach the bear if spotted.
(File: Getty)
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
(File: Getty)
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 24, 2023, officials of the Sterlington Police Department released footage of a Black bear spotted on Old Sterlington Road. Chief Bonner informed the public to not approach the bear if spotted.