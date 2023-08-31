MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Heat waves like the one we are still experiencing here in the Arklamiss not only make humans more irritable and aggressive, but researchers also recently found that venomous snakes are more active during these temperatures as well. Here in Northeast Louisiana, we’re home to seven different types of venomous snakes.

High temperatures are the main reason for snakes being near your homes during the summer, which is the expected time for them to leave their burrows to escape the intense heat and humidity to get their stock of food and find sources of water.

Just be aware of your surroundings where you’re stepping and if you do come across a snake don’t mess with it you know leave it alone like they say snakes are just afraid if not more afraid of us than we are of them. Chief Barry Bonner, Sterlington Police Department

Snakes love overgrown vegetation and grass and often burrow through loose topsoil. Snakes need moisture to stay cool and hydrated during hot summer days.

If you find a snake and you’re not sure if it’s poisonous, don’t try to catch it or kill it yourself. Instead, contact the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at 318-343-4044.