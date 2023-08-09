STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner gave residents a reminder just in time for the beginning of the school year.

SPD wants to remind everyone that school starts back next week and are asking everyone to please be courteous and patient when dropping your children off at the schools. SPD will be out keeping things moving as quickly and smoothly as possible but we can not do it without your help and cooperation! Let’s make this a great start to an amazing year! God bless and stay safe.

Chief Barry Bonner, Sterlington Police Department