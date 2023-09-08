STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 8, 2023, Sterlington Police announced that the Town of Sterlington has a new road behind Marion State Bank. Authorities went on to give instructions to residents on how to use the road during morning and evening drop-off/pickup lines.

The only way this new road will benefit morning and evening school drop off/pick up is if everyone coming down Scott Dr from Hwy 165 will be courteous and allow vehicles from the new road to enter Scott Drive. If not, the new road will be backed up all the way to Hwy 134 and we will not have gained a thing. Please share this with friends and family who drive and pick up their kids at Sterlington Elementary School. God bless and stay safe.

Chief Barry Bonner, Sterlington Police Department