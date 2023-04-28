All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 26, 2023, at 5:05 PM, officers of the Sterlington Police Department observed Ryan Osha Allen driving his vehicle in an erratic manner on Highway 165 Southbound near the intersection of Highway 165 and Keystone Road.

According to officers, they attempted to make a traffic stop on Allen but he refused to stop and made a U-turn, heading northbound on Highway 165. Officers were then able to overtake Allen’s vehicle and boxed him in, causing his vehicle to stop a short distance from the intersection of Highway 165 and Keystone Road.

According to reports, when officers approached the vehicle, they observed Allen with his seat belt on and he would not respond when asked to step out of his vehicle. According to reports, officers were at the driver-side window when Allen allegedly reached to the right of his leg and produced a 9mm Taurus handgun.

Officers then drove toward Allen and grabbed his wrist as he allegedly raised his weapon toward authorities. Allen then dropped his weapon on the floorboard of the vehicle and officers removed him from his vehicle and placed him on the ground.

Allen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer with a firearm, Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Resisting by Flight, Resisting by Refusing to Identify, DWI First, No DL on Person, No Insurance, Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Switched License Plate, and No Trailer License Plate.