STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host the Sterlington Springfest on April 1, 2023. The event will take place at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

Photo courtesy of Sterlington Chamber of Commerce

The event will kick off at 8:30 AM with a 5K run. There will be an egg hunt that follows, starting at 10 AM. Other activities such as face painting, a petting zoo, bounce houses, food trucks, and vendors will be available until 1:30 PM.