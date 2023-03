MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Steel Fabricators of Monroe celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

To commemorate this historic milestone, the Division of Lexicon, Inc. hosted a fish fry for their team members, clients, and friends as a “thank you” for their support.