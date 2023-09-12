All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police observed a Cadillac CTS traveling on LA 139 on September 12, 2023, crossing the center line of the roadway. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Michael W. Scott Jr., and the passenger.

According to the affidavit, Scott exited the vehicle while it was in drive, and fled the scene with a brown backpack. Troopers secured the vehicle and searched Scott’s vehicle and the area where Scott fled. During the search, authorities found the following items:

119 grams of methamphetamine

American Tactical GSG-MP40 Rifle

54 grams of marijuana

14 grams of cocaine

6 grams of Alprazolam

29 grams of Crack Cocaine

After leaving the scene, authorities were advised that Scott was seen attempting to flag down oncoming traffic. Authorities went on to make contact with Scott and placed him under arrest.

Scott was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Careless Operation, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, and Improper Lane Use.