Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The State of the local government was held today at the Monroe Civic Center, and speakers expressed the many changes coming to Ouachita Parish within the next year.

Mayor of Monroe Friday Ellis talked about what a big portion of capital dollars are being used towards as far as ongoing and future projects to help make living easier for locals in the city.

“We are managing over $250 million dollars in capital infrastructure improvements. All the way down to sewer improvements and drainage improvements. We are working across city lines and rivers, working with our parish police jury and towns like Richwood and Sterlington.” Friday Ellis, Mayor of Monroe.

Members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury also talked about the many offices that will be changing locations and previewing a new project that will be in the works within the next year.

We’ve moved our administration office recently. We’re moving the coroner’s office and we’re moving the registration voter’s office and reconstructing a new library.” Shane Smiley, Ouachita Parish Police Jury.

Other projects that are happening include the lighting project in Richwood and the relocation of the Children’s museum.