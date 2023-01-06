MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 6, 2023, the St. Francis Medical Center announced that it has been recognized as a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. According to officials, the award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

St. Francis is recognized in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in 2022.

St. Francis Medical Center has been honored to provide care for the Northeast Louisiana community for nearly 110 years, never wavering in our commitment to give the absolute best quality of care to those we are called to serve. Our team members dedicate themselves to providing the highest level of compassionate care. We look forward to providing both the life-saving care and excellent patient experience that is the hallmark of St. Francis for decades to come. Thomas Gullatt, MD, President of St. Francis and the Northeast Louisiana Market