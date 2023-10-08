MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the St. Francis Medical Center hosted a Blessing of the Pets event at Anna Gray Noe Park on Sunday, October 8.

Everyone in the community was invited to bring their pets to receive individual blessings and prayers for health and happiness. Father James Dominic administered the pet blessing as a tradition that originated in the 13th century.

Lindy Brasher was one of the attendees, and she says it is important to her to bless her dog, Bella, because she considers her part of her family.

“Well, as St. Francis said, brothers, sons, sisters Moon. So, Bella, I don’t know if she considers me her mother, or her sister, but she is part of my family. So, she is very important to us.

The event will be held once again next year.