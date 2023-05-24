MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023 was given to St. Francis Medical Center. St. Francis is one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award acknowledges St. Francis’s dedication and accomplishment in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and shows that St. Francis has accomplished an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the clinical guidelines and recommendations of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association.

For the two years in 2021 and 2022, St. Francis demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain-MI Registry and achieved the highest level for specific performance to be given this award. With full participation in the registry, hospitals are able to use data to improve the quality of treatment given to heart attack patients overall and compliance with guideline recommendations.