MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Monroe City School Board officials held an executive session to look into ongoing employee misconduct and possible financial misconduct. According to reports, the session took nearly two hours to review the information concerning the ongoing investigation which involves missing funds.

Based on guidance received from the school boards’ auditors and legal counsel, that notice has been submitted on the district’s behalf to the Louisiana Legislative auditor and the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office of possible or supsected employee misconduct of financial nature. Bill Wilson, President of Monroe City School Board

According to reports, a motion to add a suspension for Monroe City School Board’s Superintendent, Dr. Brent Virdine, to the agenda for the next meeting did not pass.